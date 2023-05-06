The best wit and wisdom from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

Shareholders watch Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Omaha, Neb.

Berkshire Hathaway 's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday included dozens of questions spanning topics such as investing strategy, artificial intelligence and politics for the legendary investors at the helm of the conglomerate: Chairman Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger

But it wasn't all strictly business. Buffett and Munger — who are 92 and 99 years old, respectively — cracked jokes and shared wisdom from decades in the investing world throughout the more than five hours spent answering questions.

Tens of thousands congregated at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska were left laughing on multiple occasions by quips from the nonagenarians.

Here's some of the best moments from the "Oracle of Omaha" and Munger: