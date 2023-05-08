Asia markets set for mixed open after Wall Street rebound on Friday

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open Monday after Wall Street snapped a four-day losing streak Friday.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 are at 7,284, higher than the index's last close of 7,220.

In Japan, markets are set to open lower as the the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago traded at 29,110, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,070 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,157.95.

Au Jibun bank is slated to release private surveys on its services purchasing managers index for Japan later Monday, as well as its composite purchasing managers index. Both reports cover April activity.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index point to a lower open for the index, trading at 19,984 compared to its last close of 20,049.31.