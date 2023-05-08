Regional banks rebound for a second day as PacWest cuts dividend, says business 'fundamentally sound'

PacWest Bancorp led a relief rally in regional banks again on Monday, after the struggling lender slashed dividend to build capital amid the banking crisis.

Shares of PacWest soared 39% in premarket trading Monday, adding to a near 82% pop on Friday. The company on late Friday evening announced a dividend cut to just 1 cent per share from 25 cents per share in the previous quarter. PacWest CEO Paul Taylor reassured investors that the bank's businesses remains "fundamentally sound."

Other regional banks also rebounded for a second day. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose by 2.3% in premarket, following a 6.3% rally Friday. Western Alliance jumped 10% in premarket Monday after gaining 49% in the previous session, and Zions Bancorp rose 6% Monday.