Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lucid, Palantir, PayPal and more

People stand in front a banner displaying Palantir Technologies Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Sept. 30, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading.

Lucid — The electric vehicle maker shed 8% after the company posted growing losses in the first quarter but said it has enough cash to continue operating into next year. The company missed expectations for revenue, reporting $149.4 million against a consensus estimate of $209.9 million from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Palantir — The software stock soared 22% after Palantir beat analysts' expectations for the first quarter and issued upbeat guidance. Palantir reported 5 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $525 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted 4 cents in earnings per share and $506 million in revenue. The company also gave a strong outlook for full-year profitability.

PayPal — Shares slid about 5.5%. PayPal issued weak current-quarter expectations for earnings per share, while raising its full-year guidance for the metric. Separately, the digital payments company beat expectations on top and bottom lines for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Skyworks — The semiconductor stock fell nearly 9%. Skyworks said its business fundamentals remained strong in the second quarter despite the challenging backdrop, but did guide third-quarter earnings and revenue to come in below Wall Street expectations. The company posted second-quarter earnings of $2.02 per share, excluding items, in line with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also in line with the Street's forecast.