Trump barred from making evidence public in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane after speaking at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 27, 2023.

A judge Monday barred former President Donald Trump from making public evidence and other material related to a pending criminal case against him in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the case other than in the presence of his lawyers. The ex-president is not allowed to copy the material.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office sought the protective order due to concerns Trump would "inappropriately" use the material or post the information on social media or elsewhere.

A prosecutor at a hearing last week in Manhattan Supreme Court called that risk "substantial."

Trump's lawyers opposed that request, which relates to so-called discovery material, the documents, correspondence and other items exchanged between opposing parties in a legal case before trial.

Trump, who is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was arraigned in court last month in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, shortly before the 2016 presidential election paid Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump years earlier.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels, but reimbursed Cohen for the payoff, which was claimed to be for legal expenses in business records.