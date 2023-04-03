Trump to fly to New York to surrender on indictment in porn star payoff criminal case

Former US President Donald Trump's private airplane known as Trump Force One is parked on the tarmac at the Palm Beach International Airport on March 31, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. - Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump prepared to fly to New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday to surrender to face criminal charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, where a grand jury indicted him Thursday. "I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York," he wrote in a Truth Social post from his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, late Sunday night. "On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse." "America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump added.

Trump has said he will give a speech Tuesday night about his criminal case after he returns to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. A small group of Trump supporters gathered Monday morning outside the club, waiting for his departure. In Manhattan, the New York Police Department and other law enforcement agencies continued preparations for Trump's arrival and potential protests. On Sunday afternoon, news camera crews already had set up posts outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and outside the courthouse, located less than four miles due south of Trump's residence. Sources have told NBC News that Trump faces about 30 counts of document fraud in the indictment. It came after the grand jury heard multiple witnesses since January testify about a $130,000 payment Trump's then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. The indictment has not been unsealed, so it is not known whether those counts are the entirety of the case. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting Trump, has not made any public statement about the charges other than confirming the indictment was filed.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards A court document dated March 30, 2023 shows the order authorizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to publicly disclose that former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted, following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Manhattan District Court