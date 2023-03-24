Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg gets death threat with powder after Trump warns of probe-related violence

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at the District Attorney's office as his office investigates $130,000 paid in the final weeks of former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was married to his current wife Melania, in New York City, U.S., March 24, 2023.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was threatened with assassination in a letter containing powder, hours after former President Donald Trump warned Friday of "potential death & destruction" if he is indicted by a grand jury in a criminal case led by Bragg.

"ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!"" said the typewritten note in a letter contained in an envelope addressed to Bragg, WNBC reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The letter, containing an Orlando, Florida, postmark from Tuesday, was found in the DA's mail room in a lower Manhattan building after being received at 11:40 a.m. ET on Friday.

The white powder in the envelope was found to be non-hazardous, the New York Police Department told CNBC.

A DA spokeswoman said, "The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance."

NYPD investigators and the FBI, which has an office close by, were at the scene investigating the letter.

Bragg is investigating a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 presidential election.