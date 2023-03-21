Porn star Stormy Daniels says she'll 'dance down the street' if Trump goes to jail

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair Venus in Berlin, on Oct. 11, 2018. Daniels' lawyer said she met Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Porn star Stormy Daniels said Tuesday that she will "dance down the street" if former President Donald Trump goes to jail over a 2016 hush money payment that his ex-personal lawyer made to her.

Daniels, who has a history of sharp Twitter posts about Trump, made that promise in response to a fan of the real-estate mogul who tweeted an abusive message at her. The exchange came on the same day that Trump has predicted he will be criminally charged in the case by a New York City grand jury.

"A disgusting degenerate prostitute accepts money to Frame an innocent man!," wrote Twitter user Intergalactic Gurl. "Good luck walking down the streets after this! @realDonaldTrump is our #POTUS and will be selected by a landslide in 2024!"

Daniels shot back: "Sooo ... tiny paid me to frame himself?"

"You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings," Daniels added.

"And I won't walk, I'll dance down the street when he is 'selected' to go to jail," she wrote.

Daniels has already seen Trump's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen go to federal prison for crimes that included a campaign finance violation related to his $130,000 payment to her shortly before Election Day 2016.