Trump grand jury live updates: Waiting game on looming indictment in porn star Stormy Daniels payoff

If Donald Trump is indicted by a grand jury in New York, as he has said he expects, he will become the first former U.S. president ever to face a criminal charge.

But that has not happened — so far.

Trump is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office over his company, the Trump Organization, claiming that reimbursement to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels was for legal expenses.

Cohen paid Daniels that money on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged one-time sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Trump, who is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination said last week that he had heard he will be charged Tuesday.

But law enforcement officials have been mum about any timing of news from the grand jury in Manhattan Criminal Court, whose proceedings are held out of public view.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels and claims the investigation is politically motivated.