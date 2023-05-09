This MIT economist helps decide when recessions officially begin and end. Here's why those dates matter

As the president of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a member on the Business Cycle Dating Committee, James Poterba helps determine when a recession officially starts and ends. Why is that important? What do those dates tell us?

When the NBER was founded in 1920, its economists mainly studied workers' income, businesses and capital, said Poterba, who is also an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. However, noticing that things didn't stay good or bad for too long — they were always changing — the bureau soon turned its attention to the cycles of the economy, as well.

Although there was less economic data available a century ago, "it was understood by anyone observing the economy that there were times when economic activity happened faster and more slowly, and when there was more or less going on," Poterba said.

The economists at the NBER wanted to know if these fluctuations were inevitable. And so they set out to understand why they occurred.

To ascertain the factors that precipitated a downturn, they'd have to find a precise way to pin when exactly the economy began to contract. Today, NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee, a private organization of academics based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is considered an authority on the timeline of recessions.

With Federal Reserve economists predicting that the economy will enter a slump later this year, I spoke with Poterba about his research on recessions. While NBER doesn't make any forecasts, he still had lots of interesting things to say about our downturn worries. (Our interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Annie Nova: Why is the main purpose of dating a recession's start and finish?

James Poterba: So that, as we look back as students of economic fluctuation, we can try to understand what caused particular increases and decreases in the level of economic activity.

AN: How does this information help us as a society?

JP: It ultimately helps to design policy going forward. It enables us to look back and say, for example, what are the consequences of interest rate increases? What is the chance that an increase of interest rates is associated, sometime afterwards, with a period of declining economic activity? Or, if you see a large run-up in oil prices, does that typically lead to a recession?