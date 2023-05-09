Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at a court in the capital Islamabad by paramilitary officers Tuesday, his party said.

The arrest follows recent tense exchanges between Khan, the former national cricket captain who became Pakistan's prime minister in 2018, and the country's powerful army.

After surviving an assassination attempt last November, Khan accused a senior military officer and Pakistan's current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being behind the attempt.

An army spokesperson censured Khan this week for "highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence," to which Khan replied via video statement Tuesday: "This is my army and my Pakistan. I don't need to lie."

The 70-year-old Khan, still hugely popular across the country of 230 million, was ousted from power in April of 2022 after a no-confidence vote by opposition lawmakers alleging corruption and unconstitutional actions.

The charges were backed up by the country's Supreme Court.

In October, Pakistan's election commission passed a ruling barring Khan from holding office again, sparking outrage among his many supporters who claim foul play.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.