A.I. could threaten search ad market, but South Korean tech giant Naver also sees an opportunity

The Naver Corp. website arranged on a screen in Gimpo, South Korea on Sept. 9, 2021.



While artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT pose a threat to the search ad market, South Korean internet giant Naver sees the rise of AI as an opportunity for the company.

Naver is South Korea's most used search engine, according to Statista, commanding a 61.2% market share of monthly active users. In contrast, the ever ubiquitous Google has a 28.55% market share in the country.

AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT pose a threat to search engines as they are able to provide answers to users' questions directly, instead of presenting a list of webpages that the user has to browse through to find an answer.

This could lead to a quicker search process for the user — assuming all the information presented is correct.

If fewer people use search engines, that would lead to a decline in search ad revenue, often the largest revenue stream for their operators. In 2022, Alphabet generated over 57% of its revenue, or $162 billion, from Google searches alone.

While Naver, like Google, also primarily operates a search engine, it also has other business units, such as its content platform Naver Webtoon and multimedia mobile application Snow, fintech arm Naver Pay and an e-commerce platform in Naver Shopping.