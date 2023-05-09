Oil giant Saudi Aramco posts 19% drop in first-quarter profit

An offshore drilling platform stands in shallow waters at the Manifa offshore oilfield, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Manifa, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported a 19% drop in its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, recording net income of $31.9 billion down from $39.5 billion the previous year amid falling oil prices.

Analysts expected to see a dip in net profit this quarter compared to the previous year, as inflation and rising interest rates pressure global demand and stoke fears of a recession. Still, Aramco's net income beat expectations of $30.5 billion, which was forecast by Reuters analysts.

Aramco, which is the world's largest oil exporter, posted a record net income of $161.1 billion for 2022 in March, up by 46.5% over the year.

