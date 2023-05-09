Ukraine war live updates: 'Real war is being waged against our Motherland,' Putin says at Russia's Victory Day military parade

Russian soldiers march during a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2023.

All eyes are on Russia's Victory Day parade on Tuesday, an annual event marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Moscow usually uses the high-profile event in Moscow to show off its military hardware, parading massive missile launchers, battle tanks and troops through Red Square as Russian President Vladimir Putin and military generals look on.

This year is expected to be a smaller affair, however, with the ongoing war in Ukraine involving much of Russia's military personnel and hardware. Security concerns are also high on the Kremlin's watchlist this year, particularly after a recent alleged drone attack on the Kremlin. Victory Day parades have been canceled in a number of places in Russia.

Russia could also intensify its military aggression against Ukraine today, given the parade and an uptick in attacks on the country in recent weeks, ahead of Kyiv's expected counteroffensive. Russia has launched a wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson in the last few days. Kyiv was targeted with more strikes overnight.