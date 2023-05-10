Asia markets set to fall as investors await key U.S. inflation numbers

Aerial view of the capital city of Seoul in South Korea, seen at sunset.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation figures for clues on the path ahead for inflation and by extension, the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect inflation to have increased 0.4% month-over-month in April, and 5% year-over-year. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy components, are expected to have climbed 0.4%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.31%, after the country delivered its budget Tuesday night. Australia saw its first budget surplus since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also opened 0.23% lower, with the Topix also falling 0.2%. Mitsubishi Corp recorded record earnings for a second-straight year, with net profit coming in above 1 trillion yen for the first time at 1.18 trillion yen ($8.72 billion)

South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.14%, while the Kospi bucked the wider downtrend and gained 0.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its Tuesday losses, with futures tied to the Hang Seng trading at 19,850 compared with its last close of 19,867.58.