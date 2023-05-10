Disney is set to report earnings after the bell — here's what to expect

- Disney will post fiscal second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday.
- While the company's theme park and theatrical divisions have rebounded from the pandemic, its streaming and traditional media segments are slowing down.
- Disney is also feuding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, feeling the effects of the writers strike and in the process of laying off thousands.
A writers strike, a feud in Florida and ongoing company-wide layoffs — there is a lot more than quarterly earnings for CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Company to address on Wednesday.
As the pandemic era fades, Disney has staged a rapid financial recovery within most of its divisions, from theme parks to theatrical entertainment. Meanwhile, its streaming business has slowed and it continues to face headwinds in its traditional media business as consumers cut cable and advertising revenue plummets.
related investing news
Investors are keen to see if the newly returned Iger can overcome these concerns while paving the way for the future with a new succession plan.
The company reports is fiscal second quarter earnings after the bell.
Here are what analysts expect:
- Earnings per share: 93 cents per share expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts
- Revenue: $21.79 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
- Disney+ total subscriptions: 163.17 million expected, according to StreetAccount
Beyond day-to-day operations at the company, shareholders and industry analysts expect Iger to address a number ongoing challenges.
On Monday, Disney expanded its federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the Republican leader of doubling down on his "retribution campaign" against the company by signing legislation to void Disney's development deals in Orlando.
Additionally, the company is already seeing rippling effects from the ongoing writers strike, including the production shutdowns of Marvel Studios' "Blade," which was set to begin filming in Atlanta next month, as well as the Disney+ Star Wars series "Andor."
There is also the third wave of expected layoffs within the company, that industry experts expect to see announced soon.