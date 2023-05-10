Why missing one $2 expense could derail your whole national park trip

Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Record park visitation spurred reservations

Tourists crowd into the Midway Geyser Basin on July 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Natalie Behring | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Reservations are among the ways parks are addressing congestion. Americans flocked to national parks in 2021 and 2022 as a way to get outside and vacation domestically during the pandemic era, at a time when traveling overseas was difficult due to health concerns and international travel restrictions. Eighteen parks broke annual visitation records in 2021, according to National Park Service data. One — Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas — saw record visitors last year. Overall visits to national parks jumped by 5% in 2022 versus the year prior, to 312 million recreation visits. While not a record, visitation last year was just over 5% off its peak in 2016, the year of the National Park Service centennial, said NPS spokesperson Kathy Kupper. The National Park Service doesn't forecast future visitation, Kupper said.

These national parks require vehicle reservations

Traffic heading into Yosemite Village on Oct. 6, 2019, in Yosemite National Park, California. George Rose | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Permits may be needed for popular hikes, campgrounds

Horsetail Fall at Yosemite National Park Phoenix Wang | Moment | Getty Images

Separately, Zion National Park in Utah requires an advance permit — available by lottery — for visitors to access its Angels Landing hike, among the most popular destinations in the park. Yosemite requires a permit to hike to the top of Half Dome, as does Arches for its Fiery Furnace hike. Muir Woods National Monument in California also imposes an advance reservation for parking. While Yosemite did away with its reservations to access the full park this summer, the park kept them for three weekends in February to help manage crowding during the Horsetail Fall event, during which the waterfall flowing off the El Capitan rock formation glows orange in ideal sunset conditions.

watch now

Language on Yosemite's web site suggests broader park reservations may return in future years. "Yosemite has been grappling with congestion — even gridlock — for decades," according to its website. "We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summers of managed access." Additionally, many parks require separate reservations to access certain campgrounds, or wilderness permits for overnight backpackers. "If you plan to spend the night in or around the park, you should have reservations for lodging, camping, or backpacking," according to the Olympic National Park website. "In the summer months, especially on the weekends, campgrounds and motels can fill quickly."

How to make a national park reservation

Visitors can make reservations online at Recreation.gov or via the Recreation.gov call center at (877) 444-6777. Reservations carry a non-refundable processing fee, generally ranging from $2 to $6. In addition to the processing fee, visitors must also pay a park's standard entrance-pass fee or present a National Park Service annual multi-park pass.

Reservations and permits generally become available online months in advance. For those unable to score a reservation, parks generally release additional tickets closer to the visit date, sometimes just a day ahead. In both cases, they tend to sell out quickly. There are many details that vary between parks. For example, some vehicle reservations are valid for multiple days of park access, and others for just one day. Some parks require visitors to book for a certain entry time, requiring motorists to arrive within a specified time frame.

Alternatives to some reservations and permits