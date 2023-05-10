Putin's 'one-tank' military parade was an embarrassment for Russia, analysts say

A Soviet T-34 tank, the only tank on display in Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9, 2023, rolls through Red Square.

Russia's scaled-down Victory Day military parade showed not only Moscow's insecurities over possible Ukrainian attacks but also highlighted the country's depleted military resources due to the conflict, political analysts said.

May 9 is a public holiday in Russia when it commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It is arguably the most important day in Russia's public calendar and history, forming a central part of the country's modern national identity.

This year's military parade through Red Square in Moscow and celebrations around the country were noticeably smaller than in previous years or entirely canceled, with six regions (including annexed Crimea) and at least 20 cities halting their commemorations.

In Moscow on Tuesday, the military parade was more downbeat, with no fly-past or "Immortal Regiment" processions — which are usually largescale public events to commemorate those killed in World War II. There were also far fewer troops and military hardware on show than in previous years.

The fact that only one Stalin-era tank was on display in the military parade through Red Square was particularly eye-catching, analysts noted.

"It would be hard to image a more fitting symbol of Russia's declining military fortunes than the sight of a solitary Stalin-era tank trundling across Red Square during the country's traditional Victory Day celebrations on May 9," Peter Dickinson, the editor of the UkraineAlert journal at the Atlantic Council, commented Tuesday.

"For the past two decades, Vladimir Putin has used Victory Day to showcase modern Russia's resurgence as a military superpower, with dozens of the very latest tanks typically taking part in each annual parade. This year, however, the only tank on display was a T-34 model dating back to World War II."