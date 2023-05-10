Trading CPI: What JPMorgan sees the market doing Wednesday on these scenarios

The latest reading on the U.S. consumer price index is slated for release Wednesday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a year-over-year gain of 5% for April. This will be the first CPI report since the Federal Reserve's meeting last week, when the central bank hiked rates by another quarter percentage point . Given this backdrop, JPMorgan's sales and trading team broke down five possible scenarios for how the stock market might react: 50% chance — CPI between 5% and 5.2%: This is the most-likely scenario, per JPMorgan, and will give "comfort that disinflation can continue but this is not enough to reprice yields higher." The S & P 500 would rise between 0.5% and 0.75% under this outcome, JPMorgan expects. 25% chance — CPI between 5.3% and 5.5%: "This scenario would be a shock to the markets, but it seems unlikely that we experience a significant sell off since the spike in yields is likely muted given the bond market's fears surrounding bank contagion and the debt ceiling," JPMorgan said. The S & P 500 would lose 0.75%-1.25% under this outcome, the traders said. 20% chance — CPI between 4.7% and 4.9%: This would give investors hope that the Fed tightening cycle is complete, JPMorgan said. The S & P 500 would rise 1%-1.25% here, the traders said. 4% chance — CPI above 5.5%: "This tail risk scenario will likely come to fruition if we see a significant spike to housing prices and commodity prices," JPMorgan traders wrote. However, they noted that, going back to March 2022, CPI hasn't missed by more than 30 basis points. The S & P 500 would sell off by "at least" 3% here under this outcome. 1% chance — CPI of 4.5% or lower: The S & P 500 would rally at least 2.5% under this scenario, reaching the top end of a near-term range, per JPMorgan traders. " To get this scenario, we likely need an unexpected move lower in all housing price related metrics." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.