Asia markets mixed as investors digest U.S. consumer prices; China's inflation reports ahead

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after Wall Street saw a tech rally as U.S. consumer price index rose less than expected for April.

The consumer price index showed a reading of 4.9%, slightly less than the 5% gain anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones. Month-over-month, inflation matched expectations with a 0.4% increase.

Investors in Asia will be closely watching the inflation print from China for April as well later Thursday, forecasted to come in at 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.46% and the Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.74%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.12% higher.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded close to the flatline, while the Topix saw a marginal loss.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,725, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,762.