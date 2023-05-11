LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mixed as investors digest U.S. consumer prices; China's inflation reports ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after Wall Street saw a tech rally as U.S. consumer price index rose less than expected for April.
The consumer price index showed a reading of 4.9%, slightly less than the 5% gain anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones. Month-over-month, inflation matched expectations with a 0.4% increase.
Investors in Asia will be closely watching the inflation print from China for April as well later Thursday, forecasted to come in at 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.46% and the Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.74%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.12% higher.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded close to the flatline, while the Topix saw a marginal loss.
Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,725, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,762.
Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04% as investors fled to technology stocks on the tamer-than-expected inflation report, while the the S&P 500 advanced 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched downward by 0.09%.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names 3 global stocks to gain from Germany's $440bn clean-energy plans
Goldman Sachs has named the three global companies expected to benefit from the German government's plans to spend nearly half a trillion euros on renewable energy infrastructure.
Goldman Sachs has estimated that this plan will create investment opportunities worth nearly €400 billion ($440 billion) in clean energy and power grid infrastructure.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the three companies here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Buying global A.I. stocks? Here are the 3 risks investors should watch closely, HSBC says
Asian companies exposed to artificial intelligence have seen a 30% increase in value since November 2022 – when ChatGPT was unveiled.
However, HSBC has warned that investors should consider three significant risks before investing in AI stocks.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the three risks here.
— Ganesh Rao
China April inflation expected to come in at 0.3%, lowest since Feb 2021
China's inflation for April is expected to fall further to 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll of 37 economists. The country will release its consumer price index Thursday.
Should the forecast prove accurate, that would mark the third-straight month of decline in the inflation rate, and the lowest reading since February 2021, when inflation was at -0.2%.
China's inflation stood at 0.7% in March after coming down from a peak of 2.1% in January.
— Lim Hui Jie
Bitcoin and gold rise after CPI while dollar index falls
Bitcoin and gold prices moved higher Wednesday morning after the latest CPI report showed inflation rose in April but the increase was slightly smaller than expected.
Bitcoin rose 2% to $28,241.30, according to Coin Metrics, while gold futures hit a session high of $2,056.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index fell to as low as 101.305 and is in jeopardy of going negative for the week – which would make it its third negative week in a row.
Bitcoin's correlation to gold has been sitting at historic highs. The cryptocurrency has an inverse relationship with the dollar index.
— Tanaya Macheel, Gina Francolla
CPI rises 4.9% in April year over year, slightly less than expected
The U.S. consumer price index rose 4.9% in April from the year-earlier period, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 5% year-over-year increase.
— Jeff Cox
Alphabet shares gain as Google unveils new AI features, gadgets at annual developer conference
Shares of Google-parent company Alphabet gained more than 4% as the search giant unveiled new gadgets and details on its generative artificial intelligence tools.
Among the announcements at its I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google showed off the Pixel 7a Android phone. The company also removed the waiting list for its conversational chatbot Bard and revealed new AI offerings for its Search business and online office suite.
— Samantha Subin
Bank stocks slip
Bank stocks are underperforming on Wednesday as the market has given up its early gains.
Shares of Goldman Sachs are down 1.7%, while Bank of America is off by 2.2%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is down 2.1%, with PacWest Bancorp shedding more than 5%.
— Jesse Pound