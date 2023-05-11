CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com steps down after just one year as company swings to profit

Signage at JD.com's warehouse in Shanghai, China, on Mar. 9, 2022. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday added over 80 firms to its list of entities facing possible expulsion from American exchanges, which include China's JD.com, Pinduoduo, Bilibili, and NetEase.

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com rose nearly 5% in pre-market trade in the U.S. on Thursday after it swung to profit and announced a new chief executive.

The company, which is a rival to Alibaba in China, said net sales for the first quarter rose 1.4% year-on-year to 243 billion Chinese yuan ($35 billion), beating an analysts' average estimate of 239.42 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit came in at 6.3 billion yuan versus a loss of 3 billion yuan in the same period last year.

JD has benefitted from Chinese consumers shopping online during the country's strict Covid-19 control measures since the pandemic begun in 2020. China scrapped its so-called "zero-Covid" policy last year.