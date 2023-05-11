Class of 2023 college grads are confident about finding a job, despite layoffs and a slowing economy

Northeastern University students celebrate the conclusion of their University's 121st undergraduate commencement at Fenway Park by throwing their caps in the air.

Members of the college graduation class of 2023 walking across the stage this month to receive their long-awaited diplomas are confident about their chances of finding a job.

That's despite a U.S. economy and labor market that are slowing — and job losses that are rising. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits recently jumped to the highest level since late 2021.

According to Monster's 2023 State of the Graduate Report, the 2023 college grads are more confident than last year's graduates were about job prospects. And this is a notable class: the first to have every year of their college experience affected by the Covid pandemic.

According to the survey, the class of 2023 is 7% more confident about finding a job than members of the class of 2022. While this jump in confidence may come as a surprise, experts believe that the lack of normalcy this class experienced throughout their time in college has equipped them with skill sets beyond those of previous classes, making these graduates feel more ready to enter the working world.

"One out of two graduates is basically expecting a higher starting salary this year, despite what's going on in the economy and widespread layoffs," said Monster career expert Vicki Salemi.

The timing of the pandemic may have actually benefitted this class when it came to internships, according to Salemi. The class of 2022 were sophomores when the pandemic hit, so many of them weren't able to complete the internships that they had lined up. By comparison, the class of 2023 were freshmen at the start of the pandemic, so they may have not necessarily been thinking about internships yet. By the time they were, remote and hybrid arrangements were well-established and Covid-19 restrictions were easing, enabling them to gain work experience in their desired field.