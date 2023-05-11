U.S. holds 'candid' talks with China amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, speaks during an interview at an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

WASHINGTON — U.S. and Chinese officials met for two days in Vienna to discuss a range of topics, including Russia's war in Ukraine, amid tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"The two sides had candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia's war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics," the White House said Thursday in a readout of the meeting between Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

The White House said it aims to keep up open communication with China, as Washington increasingly sharpens its rhetoric around Beijing's policies around the globe. The U.S. has tried to deter Beijing from providing weapons or other support for Moscow's war effort.

The White House National Security Council and the State Department did not respond to CNBC's requests for more details on the meeting.

The White House said the two sides agreed to continue the "strategic channel of communication" and build on the meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia last year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.