NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino resigns as sources say she's in talks to be Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal Media LLC, speaks during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

NBCUniversal global advertising chief Linda Yaccarino has resigned, the company said Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk said via Twitter there would be a new CEO of the social media website, although he didn't name the new person. Musk said in his tweet the person would start in about six weeks.

Yaccarino was in advanced talks for the role, CNBC's Julia Boorstin reported, citing sources.

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and had risen to the top of the company's global advertising business. On Monday, the ad chief was slated to take part in NBCUniversal's Upfront event at Radio City – the sales presentation the company, along with its media peers, make to the advertising industry every year in May.

The longtime ad executive brings a wealth of relationships with top chief marketing officers and other advertising executives to Twitter at a time when the platform has seen advertisers flee – therefore losing billions of dollars – after Musk's takeover last year.

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October of last year. Soon after, he fired the company's top brass and laid off thousands of employees.

Many companies halted their ad spending on the platform since Twitter has seen an increase in offensive speech and rhetoric, as several advocacy groups have documented. In an attempt to make up for the loss of ad revenue, Musk created a new subscription service, Twitter Blue, which offers features such as the ability to compose longer tweets.

Yaccarino and Musk sat together in a keynote interview at a marketing conference in Florida in mid-April. During the conversation, the two discussed the role marketers play in the future of Twitter, as well as its position in the cultural conversation.

During the conference, Musk reportedly tried to reassure advertisers that Twitter was a respectable place for their brands.