In major milestone, wind power was Britain's largest source of electricity in the first quarter

The Gwynt y Mor offshore wind farm, in waters off the coast of Wales. The U.K. is home to a mature offshore wind sector.

Wind power was Britain's biggest source of electricity in the first quarter of 2023, overtaking natural gas and highlighting the increasingly important role renewables are set to play in the years ahead.

According to researchers at Imperial College London, wind turbines provided 32.4% of Britain's electricity in the first three months of the year. Gas, a fossil fuel, was responsible for 31.7% of the electricity fuel mix.

The results were made public prior to the publication of Drax Electric Insights, an independent report put together by a team at Imperial.

In a statement Wednesday Drax , an energy firm, said it was the first time wind had "provided the largest share of power in any quarter in the history of the country's electricity grid."

Other sources in the mix included:

Imports (12.6%)

Nuclear (12.5%)

Biomass (5.7%)

Solar (2.3%)

Hydro (1.5%)

Coal (1.3%)

In its statement, Drax said wind-based output was 3% higher compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gas, by contrast, declined by 5%.

Wind turbines, according to the analysis, produced 24 terawatt hours of electricity. This, Wednesday's announcement said, would be enough to charge over 300 million Tesla Model Ys.

"The renewable power revolution has transformed how Britain gets its electricity, making our power grid cleaner and greener," Imperial College London's Iain Staffell, lead author of Drax Electric Insights series, said.

"There are still many hurdles to reaching a completely fossil fuel-free grid, but wind out supplying gas for the first time is a genuine milestone event," he went on to state.