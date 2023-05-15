Ackman's Pershing Square reveals new $1 billion bet on Alphabet

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management opened a new position in Alphabet totaling nearly $1.1 billion during the first quarter, according to securities filings released Monday. The hedge fund bought more than 10 million shares — about 2.2 million class A and 8.1 million class C — of the Google search engine parent as the company benefited from artificial intelligence tailwinds and investors deeming tech giants as defensive stalwarts. Alphabet shares have gained 32% year-to-date. Elsewhere, Ackman trimmed his positions in Lowe's Companies , Hilton Worldwide and Chipotle Mexican Grill . The hedge fund maintained its stake in Restaurant Brands International and made only a nominal change in Canadian Pacific .