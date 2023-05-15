Amazon is focusing on using A.I. to get stuff delivered to you faster

Amazon is increasingly using robotics in its fulfilment centers to carry out repetitive tasks such as lifting heavy packages.

Amazon is focusing on using artificial intelligence to speed up deliveries — by minimizing the distance between its products and customers, a top executive told CNBC.

Stefano Perego, vice president of customer fulfilment and global ops services for North America and Europe at Amazon, outlined how the company is using AI when it comes to logistics.

One area is in transportation, such as mapping and planning routes, taking into account variables like the weather, Perego said.

Another area is when customers search from products on Amazon to help them find the right goods.

But a key focus right now for Amazon is using AI to figure out where to place its inventory.

"I think one area that we consider key in order to lower cost to serve is on inventory placement," Perego said.

"So now, I'm pretty sure you're familiar with the vast selection we offer to our customers. Imagine how complex is the problem of deciding where to place that unit of inventory. And to place it in a way that we reduce distance to fulfill to customers, and we increase speed of delivery."

Amazon has been focusing on a so-called "regionalization" effort to ship products to customers from warehouses closest to them rather than from another part of the country.

But doing so requires technology that is capable of analyzing data and patterns in order to predict what products will be in demand and where.



That's where AI comes in. If a product is nearer to customers, Amazon will be able to make same-day or next-day deliveries, like what its Prime subscription service offers.

Perego said the efforts are progressing well. In the United States, more than 74% of the products customers order are now from fulfilment centers within their region, according to Amazon.