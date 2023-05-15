David Tepper’s Appaloosa hedge fund raises Uber stake, adds small bet on Cathie Wood's innovation fund

Hedge fund veteran David Tepper's Appaloosa Management dramatically increased its stake in Uber last quarter, while building a small bet on Cathie Wood's flagship innovation fund, according to a new regulatory filing. Tepper boosted his Uber stake by 390%, to $190 million, at the end of March, making it his third biggest holding. Shares of Uber have rallied more than 50% this year. The ride-sharing company recently reported first-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The hedge fund also hiked its stake in Alphabet to more than $200 million, making the Google parent Appaloosa's top holding. Tepper boosted his Amazon position by 33%, making it the fund's second largest holding. Meanwhile, Appaloosa also added an $80 million stake in FedEx last quarter, making the freight carrier its ninth biggest bet at the end of March. The hedge fund took a small stake in Ark Innovation Fund ( ARKK ), worth $20 million at the end of March. The fund, which invests in disruptive technology stocks such as Tesla, Teladoc and Zoom, rebounded nearly 30% in the first quarter. It's unclear if Tepper's bet on Wood's fund would express a long-term conviction. ARKK is used by many short-term momentum traders as a proxy for disruptive technology investing because of its massive liquidity. It also has a high beta, meaning it's more volatile than the broader market.