Tiger Cub hedge fund Coatue drastically increases Big Tech holdings, doubles down on chip stocks

Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont significantly hiked his bets on Big Tech in the first quarter while doubling down on a slew of chipmakers, according to a new regulatory filing. Laffont, one of the so-called Tiger Cubs who previously worked under the late Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, revealed in a filing on Tuesday that Coatue Management more than doubled its stake in Meta , Netflix , Microsoft and Alphabet last quarter. Meta became Coatue's biggest holding at the end of March, with a stake worth $1.7 billion, the filing showed. The Facebook parent has been one of the biggest winners in the tech sector this year, rising nearly 100%. Investors have been focused on its artificial intelligence potential and the company's cost-cutting story. Chip giant Nvidia was Coatue's second -biggest holding at the end of March after the hedge fund raised the stake slightly. Nvidia, viewed by many as the biggest AI enabler, is up 97% year to date. The New York-based fund also upped its AMD stake dramatically last quarter, making it its seventh-largest holding. The hedge fund also picked up Taiwan Semiconductor , building a new stake worth more than $500 million. The semiconductor sector enjoyed its best quarter since 2020 in Q1 as investors rotated back into the beaten-down industry. The iShares Semiconductor ETF has gained about 20% this year amid the AI craze on Wall Street. The fund also owned sizable stakes in Lam Research , Applied Materials and NXP Semiconductors .