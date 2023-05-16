As the wind power industry looks to super-sized turbines, disruptors are betting on radical designs

Wind Catching Systems wants to develop a floating, multi-turbine system. This illustration shows what it could look like once deployed.

With their considerable height and sweeping blades, wind turbines are perhaps the most visually striking sign of the world's shift to a more sustainable future.

Over the past few years, major players in the sector have developed huge new turbines, with the era of "super-sized" onshore and offshore structures appearing to be just round the corner.

While these massive pieces of kit are based on a familiar design that incorporates a tower, nacelle and blades, some firms are working on new ideas that, if built, would look very different indeed.

Wind Catching Systems is one of them. Established in 2017 and headquartered just outside the Norwegian capital of Oslo, it's focused on the development of what it calls a "floating wind power plant based on a multi-turbine design."

The overarching idea behind the Windcatcher system, as it's known, relates to maximizing "power generation from a concentrated area." The design also incorporates an elevator-based system for installing turbines and maintenance.

Illustrations of what the Windcatcher would look like are certainly striking, resembling a vast, water-based wall of rotating blades.

The potential scale of it is considerable. CEO Ole Heggheim said the "large model" would have a height of 300 meters (around 984 feet) and a width of 350 meters.

Such an iteration is some way off, however. While the large version of the Windcatcher would use 126 turbines of 1 megawatt, Heggheim said a planned pilot model will have "between seven and 12," with the exact number to be decided over the next few months.

The plan is for a gradual scale-up. Following the pilot, Heggheim said his firm would "most likely build an intermediate size, probably around 40 megawatts, before we go for the large size."