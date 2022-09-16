The U.S. looks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan

The Block Island Wind Farm, photographed in 2016, is located in waters off the east coast of the United States.

The White House said Thursday it was targeting 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by the year 2035, as it looks to compete with Europe and Asia in the nascent sector.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is launching coordinated actions to develop new floating offshore wind platforms, an emerging clean energy technology that will help the United States lead on offshore wind," a statement, which was also published by U.S. Department of the Interior, said.

The announcement said the 15 GW goal would provide sufficient clean energy to power more than 5 million homes. It builds on the administration's aim of hitting 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, an existing ambition which will mostly be met by fixed-bottom installations.

Alongside the 15 GW ambition, a "Floating Offshore Wind Shot" would "aim to reduce the costs of floating technologies by more than 70% by 2035, to $45 per megawatt-hour," the statement added.

"Bringing floating offshore wind technology to scale will unlock new opportunities for offshore wind power off the coasts of California and Oregon, in the Gulf of Maine, and beyond," it said.