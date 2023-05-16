Finance

Jamie Dimon says it's ‘unlikely’ that JPMorgan Chase will acquire another struggling bank

thumbnail
Hugh Son@hugh_son
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday it's not likely that his bank would acquire another struggling lender after its government-brokered acquisition of First Republic.
  • The turmoil in mid-sized banks sparked by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March shows that merely meeting regulatory requirements isn't enough, Dimon added.
  • Investors of the biggest U.S. bank by assets peppered Dimon and his managers with questions about the bank's strategy, positions on hot-button political issues and use of AI tools including ChatGPT.

In this article

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Annual Oversight of the Nations Largest Banks, in Hart Building on Sept. 22, 2022.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that it's not likely his bank would acquire another struggling lender after its government-brokered acquisition of First Republic.

"Unlikely," was Dimon's curt response to a shareholder who asked about acquisitions during the New York-based bank's annual shareholder meeting.

related investing news

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital bets on pair of regional banking stocks
CNBC Pro
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital bets on pair of regional banking stocks
18 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds Capital One and these other stocks to holdings
CNBC Pro
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds Capital One and these other stocks to holdings
20 hours ago
Tiger Cub hedge fund Coatue drastically increases Big Tech holdings, doubles down on chip stocks
CNBC Pro
Tiger Cub hedge fund Coatue drastically increases Big Tech holdings, doubles down on chip stocks
a day ago

The turmoil in mid-sized banks sparked by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March shows that merely meeting regulatory requirements isn't enough, Dimon added.

Investors of the biggest U.S. bank by assets peppered Dimon and his managers with questions about the bank's strategy, positions on hot-button political issues and use of AI tools including ChatGPT, among other topics.