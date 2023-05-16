Keith Meister’s Corvex Management bets on Amazon, slashes other big tech holdings

Keith Meister's Corvex Management scooped up shares of Amazon during the first quarter, while slashing its stakes in technology giants Alphabet and Microsoft . The New York-based hedge fund, founded by Meister in 2011, picked up a stake in the e-commerce giant worth $13.1 million, according to recent securities filings. Shares of Amazon surged 23% during the period, gaining 36% so far this year. Meister also bought shares of Endeavor Group , a position worth $44.9 million at the end of the first quarter. Last month, Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment agreed to merge with UFC, a wholly-owned unit of Endeavor since 2021, to create a new public company controlled by the sports and entertainment company. Other new bets from Corvex included a $22.7 million position in Uber Technologies and a stake in Algonquin Power . The hedge fund also more than doubled its position in CSX railroad to $58.5 million and hiked stakes in both Southwest Gas and Constellation Energy . As technology stocks posted a solid first quarter, Corvex slashed positions in Alphabet and Microsoft by 68% and 83%, respectively, and trimmed its small position in Salesforce by 34%. Corvex also made some options plays in the first quarter, although it's possible that these positions may have already expired or been sold. The hedge fund opened a put on the iShares Russell 2000 worth a notional $214.1 million, and cut its call position on Activision Blizzard by nearly 47% to a notional $132.7 million. Corvex also opened a put worth $8.6 million in the video game maker. Regulators worldwide are currently debating whether to approve Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Prior to launching Corvex, Meister worked closely with legendary activist investor Carl Icahn. He previously served as CEO of Icahn Enterprises . At the end of the first quarter, Corvex managed about $2.9 billion in regulatory assets, according to securities filings.