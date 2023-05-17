LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to trade mixed as investors digest more economic data from the region
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as the region looks to economic data from several countries, including Japan and Australia.
Japan's first quarter gross domestic product is expected to deliver a 0.7% year-on-year expansion, according to economists polled by Reuters, compared to a 0.1% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Nikkei 225 looks set to continue its winning streak, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 29,895, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,880 against the index's last close at 29,842.99.
The Topix hit its highest levels since August 1990 on Monday, closing at 2,127.18
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 pointed to a lower open, standing at 7,217 compared to the index's last close of 7,234.7 – as investors await the nation's wage price index later today.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast wages to grow at a faster pace of 3.6% in the first quarter of the year compared to the 3.3% in the final quarter of 2022. The wage price index measures changes in the price of labor in Australia, and is a key metric when the country considers its monetary policy.
In Hong Kong, futures for the Hang Seng index were at 19,884, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,978.25.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes dipped as investors turned its attention to a meeting between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed below its 50-day average for the first time since March 30, falling 1.01%. The S&P 500 fell 0.64%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Brian Evans contributed to this report
Fed's Mester says policymakers should 'stick with what we're doing'
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that inflation is too high for the central bank to change directions on policy now.
"We've seen inflation move down from a year ago from last summer," she said during an appearance at the Central Bank of Ireland, according to a transcript of the event. "But it's still very high in the U.S. and I think that we just have to stick with what we're doing. Because the long run implications for high inflation on the US economy are not good."
A nonvoting member on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, Mester added that she'd like to see rates at a place where a cut or increase would be equally likely as the next move.
"The question, you know, in my mind is have we gotten to that rate yet? And at this point, given the data we've gotten so far, I would say no, I don't think we're at that rate yet," she said.
—Jeff Cox
Energy, utilities stocks are the biggest laggards
Energy and utilities stocks were the biggest laggards in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, with each sector down 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.
APA, Halliburton and Schlumberger N.V. share all declined. They were each down more than 3%.
AES fell 4.7%, while Dominion Energy declined 2.7%.
— Sarah Min
Berkshire adds $126 million to its Occidental stake
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought more Occidental Petroleum in the past few days, a new regulatory filing showed.
The conglomerate added $126 million to its Occidental stake on Thursday, Friday and Monday at an average price of $58.06 per share, the filing showed.
The "Oracle of Omaha" said earlier this month that Berkshire won't take full control of Occidental even though he kept adding to the bet. In August last year, Berkshire received regulatory approval to purchase as much as a 50%.
— Yun Li
Retail sales rose 0.4% in April, less than expected
Retail sales increased less than expected in April as a decline at gas stations hit the headline number, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Spending rose 0.4% for the month, below the Dow Jones estimate for 0.8%. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, so the monthly gain, combined with the 0.4% increase in the consumer price index, showed that spending just kept up with inflation pace.
Excluding auto-related components, sales rose 0.4%, in line with expectations. A 0.8% decrease in gas station sales held back the total, as did a 3.3% decline at sporting goods, musical and book stores. Miscellaneous stores and online sales led gainers.
—Jeff Cox