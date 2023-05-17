Sen. Bernie Sanders renews push for Medicare for All to end 'totally broken' health-care system

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 4 in Washington, D.C.

For many Americans, a medical emergency can lead to a financial crisis due to the high cost of health care in the U.S.

This week, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is renewing his push for a new approach — Medicare for All — that he touted as a presidential candidate.

"The current health-care system in the United States is totally broken," Sanders said Tuesday at a Capitol Hill event.

"It is totally dysfunctional, and it is extremely cruel," he said.

With the support of Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Debbie Dingell of Michigan, the lawmakers plan to re-introduce a bill, titled Medicare for All Act of 2023, in both the House and the Senate on Wednesday.

In the House, the proposal will have 112 co-sponsors, more than they have ever had at the introduction of the bill, Jayapal noted, despite having fewer Democratic seats.

Medicare for All would create a single-payer program, which would allow one source to collect all health-care fees and pay all health-care costs.

"It is long overdue for us to end the international embarrassment of the United States being the only major country on earth that does not guarantee health care to all of its people," Sanders said. "Now is the time for a Medicare for All single-payer program."