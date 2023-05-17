California's high-speed rail is running out of money, but progress has been made

In 2008, California voted yes on a $9 billion bond authorization to build the nation's first high-speed railway. The plan is to build an electric train that will connect Los Angeles with the Central Valley and then San Francisco in two hours and forty minutes.



But 15 years later, there is not a single mile of track laid, and executives involved say there isn't enough money to finish the project. The latest estimates from the California High-Speed Rail Authority suggest it will cost between $88 billion and $128 billion to complete the entire system from LA to San Francisco. Inflation and higher construction costs have contributed to the high price tag.

The project has spent $9.8 billion so far, according to Brian Kelly, the CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

"We knew we've had a funding gap ever since the project started," Kelly said. "What I know is this: The earlier we build it, the cheaper it will be."

But at this point, it's not clear where the funding is going to come from. So far, 85% of the funding has come from the state of California.

"One of the biggest hurdles clearly is is funding," said Toks Omishakin, the California State Transportation Agency secretary. "We can't get this project done without federal support. It's just not going to happen."



The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill did allocate $66 billion for rail, but much of that will go to Amtrak and money was not specifically set aside for California's high-speed rail. But Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is optimistic that federal funding is on the way for the project.

"I do believe that the infrastructure bill enables us to have resources at the federal level in California," Pelosi said. "It didn't spell out specifically one thing or another. It has categories and we fit into those categories." She also added, "Biden is a railroad person, as you know, personally, officially, politically and in every way. He's an advocate for for railroads. And then this is the ultimate high-speed rail."