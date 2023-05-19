John Wick franchise tops $1 billion at global box office as Lionsgate explores splitting up

In this article LGF.A Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Keanu Reeves stars in "John Wick: Chapter 4." Lionsgate

What started with a retired hitman avenging his murdered dog has turned into a billion-dollar blockbuster movie franchise for Lionsgate . This week, the John Wick series, comprised of four films starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Each film has generated significantly more box office returns that its predecessor, a dynamic that's rare in Hollywood. The first "John Wick" was widely praised by critics and audiences for its highly choreographed fight sequences, which were often shot in long, single takes to convey the action. In many action flicks directors and editors utilize rapid cuts and closeups, often obscuring the fight choreography.

Guns blazing at the box office Here's how much each John Wick movie has grossed worldwide, according to Lionsgate: "John Wick" (2014): $87.7 million; estimated budget of $20 million to $30 million

"John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017): $171.5 million; estimated budget of $40 million

"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" (2019): $326.7 million; estimated budget of $75 million

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023): $425 million and counting; estimated budget of $100 million

The film franchise has set up a miniseries called "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," which tells the story of how Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the movies) came to own and operate The Continental hotel in the 1970s. The hotel is a safe haven for assassins. The show will air on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service later this year. Lionsgate is also set to launch a spinoff starring Ana de Armas called "Ballerina." The milestone for its "John Wick" franchise comes as Lionsgate has been exploring its options for the two key parts of its business – its film studio and Starz cable and streaming unit. Despite being overshadowed by larger peers including Warner Bros. Discovery , Disney , Amazon and Comcast 's NBCUniversal, Lionsgate's stock has surged this year. In February, the company reported earnings that beat expectations.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Lionsgate shares have been on a steady rise in the last year.