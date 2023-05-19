Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak live on monetary policy

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Friday at the "Perspectives on Monetary Policy" panel at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference the central bank is hosting in Washington, D.C.

The remarks come with markets suddenly divided on where the Fed goes from here. Market pricing Friday morning indicated about a 35% probability the Fed might approve another interest rate hike when it meets in June, according to the CME Group.

Recent data has indicated a resilient economy and labor market and inflation that, while abating from its highs of 2022, still is well above the Fed's 2% target.

In recent days, regional presidents Lorie Logan of Dallas and Loretta Mester of Cleveland have indicated a stronger inclination to raise, while Austan Goolsbee of Chicago and Raphael Bostic of Atlanta have backed a more cautious approach.

The Fed next week will release minutes from its meeting earlier in May at which it approved its 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.

