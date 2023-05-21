Monday is Ford's chance to convince Wall Street skeptics of its EV plans

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Monday will attempt to turn skeptics of its electric vehicle growth plans, which some Wall Street analysts have called "ambitious" and "crazy high," into believers.

The Detroit automaker will host its capital markets day, during which it has promised to provide details of how Ford expects to achieve previously stated targets for 8% EBIT margin on its electric vehicle unit and a 2 million EV production runrate by 2026, up from an expected 600,000 by year-end.

"We will take you through why we believe that 8% margin is totally realistic despite all the pricing pressure that we will absolutely get because everyone wants to grow," CEO Jim Farley said during the company's first-quarter earnings call earlier this month.

The event is called "Delivering Ford+," a reference to Farley's turnaround and restructuring efforts that some have criticized for not being executed quickly enough. Farley announced the plan seven months into his tenure, in May 2021.

The automaker's CEO described the capital markets day as an opportunity to demonstrate how the strategy is "coming to life." The company is expected to run through its profit walks for its traditional "Ford Blue" and "Ford Pro" commercial businesses in addition to its "Model e" electric vehicle unit.

Ford also is expected to preview its second-generation battery products and technology, which the company has said will be crucial to achieving that 8% EBIT margin. The EV business is expected to lose about $3 billion this year.