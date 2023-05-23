LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to rise as U.S. debt ceiling talks continue
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise ahead after U.S President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounded cautiously optimistic over a deal for the U.S. debt ceiling.
"We still have some disagreements, but I think we may be able to get where we have to go," Biden said at the start of a highly anticipated meeting with McCarthy on Monday at the White House.
Asian markets will be watching private surveys on Australia and Japan's manufacturing and services activity released today, as well as Singapore's inflation numbers for April.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to extend gains for an eighth day, with the futures contract at 31,240 in Chicago and 31,190 in Osaka against its last close at 31,086.82.
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,288, higher than the index's last close of 7,263.3, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set for a rebound. Futures for the HSI stood at 19,744 compared to the HSI's close of 19,678.17.
Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended the session mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.5% and finishing at its highest close and highest intraday level since August.
Separately, the S&P 500 gained 0.02% on Monday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.42%.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Jesse Pound contributed to this report
McCarthy sets high expectations for his debt ceiling meeting with Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says "decisions have to be made" at his meeting on the debt ceiling with President Joe Biden, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.
"We've got to have movement" on pieces of an eventual a deal to raise the debt ceiling, McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol, adding "I know where I think people should be able to get to."
With only 10 days left until the earliest date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will risk default, Biden and McCarthy are under intense pressure to reach a compromise agreement. If and when they do, it will still require at least a week to turn their handshake deal into legislation and pass it through the House and Senate.
The House is currently scheduled to leave for Memorial Day recess this weekend, but McCarthy said he would postpone it if needed, in order to hold a vote to raise the debt ceiling. "We're going to stay and do our job," he said.
— Christina Wilkie
Kashkari calls potential for a June pause 'a close call'
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari noted Monday that a rate hike versus a pause in June is a "close call." He added, though, that even if the central bank does decide against another hike, it shouldn't be considered a sign about the future.
"Right now it's a close call either way ... If we were to skip in June, that does not mean we're done with our tightening cycle, it means to me we're getting more information," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
He called the economy "robust" and noted that "we may have to go north of 6%" for the fed funds rate from the current target range of 5%-5.25% if inflation doesn't show more signs of coming down.
— Jeff Cox
Bitcoin and ether are on pace for their worst month of 2023
Cryptocurrencies were flat to start the week as movements in stocks and bond yields continued to push and pull on crypto prices.
Bitcoin was down 8.7% for May and on pace for its worst month since November, according to Coin Metrics. Ether was lower for the month by nearly 5% and heading for its worst month since December.
"Crypto continues to remain the best performing asset this year relative to gold, equities, bonds and DXY," said Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani said in a note Monday. "We continue to believe in our structural thesis on the 'new crypto cycle', but it is never a straight path up ... These dull markets, we believe, offer the best long-term risk rewards."
— Tanaya Macheel, Gina Francolla
Micron shares fall as China restricts sales
Shares of Micron Technology fell more than 3% amid news that China will restrict some sales of the memory chipmakers' products.
The country's Cyberspace Administration barred operators of "critical information infrastructure" from purchasing products from the company after Micron's products failed its network security review.
The firm poses a "major security risk" to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affects [its] national security," a statement said.
The news lifted Chinese chipmakers, including Hong Kong-listed Hua Hong Semiconductor and SMIC. Some chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Lam Research, Broadcom and Applied Materials were down nearly 1% each.
— Samantha Subin