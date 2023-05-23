Communities near California's reformed Tulare Lake are unlikely to flood this year, officials say

Floodwaters from the reemerging Tulare Lake near Corcoran, California, US, on Monday, May 1, 2023.

California officials on Monday said that communities near Tulare Lake will likely not experience drastic flooding this year as weather conditions improve following a series of powerful atmospheric river storms that refilled the basin.

Several weeks ago, scientists and officials had warned of worsening floods in the Central Valley due to a large amount of snowpack from the Sierra Nevada melting and sending more water into the basin. The forecasting prompted concerns over potential levee breaches and displacement of residents in communities like Corcoran and Stratford.

However, officials said they no longer expect those communities to flood due in part to state efforts to raise levees as well as farmers' work to divert more water for irrigation. Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would spend $17 million to bolster the levees protecting Corcoran from floods.

Brian Ferguson, deputy director of crisis communications for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said during a news briefing Monday that officials are no longer anticipating as serious of damage as they were several weeks ago.