China's tech sector may see fewer regulatory surprises — not zero, says S&P Global Ratings

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 10: A visitor takes photos of Ehang 216 electrical vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) during the Exposition on China Brand 2023 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on May 10, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Yin Liqin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The worst may be over for China's internet sector — but it doesn't mean there won't be any more regulations from the Chinese authorities, said S&P Global Ratings in a new report.

"If anything, we expect more regulatory actions well into the foreseeable future, particularly around data security and content moderation. But the scope for surprises should be significantly diminished and they shouldn't result in significant operational challenges, as occurred in 2021," said S&P Global Ratings, in a report.

"China's internet sector has emerged from its regulatory shakeup. Policymakers are signaling support and seem done with big legal changes or sweeping actions," said the report entitled "China's internet regulations: Fewer surprises, not zero surprises."

"The period of big surprises is likely in the rear-view mirror. Yet changes made will not be unmade."

Social media firms may also need to spend more on content moderation to ensure they don't run into regulatory problems, said the credit rating agency.

China's crackdown on its large tech companies started in 2020, which saw the government imposing new regulations on tech. Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba , was pursuing a $37 billion IPO at that time, but was forced to suspend the public listing days before its launch.

Other tech giants such as Tencent , Meituan , Baidu , JD.com , Didi Chuxing were not spared either. China launched probes into improper antitrust, anti-monopoly, and consumer protection practices among others.