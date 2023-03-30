After a more than $1 trillion rout, Beijing appears to be warming to Chinese tech giants

In this article BABA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

watch now

Beijing's regulatory crackdown on the Chinese tech sector began in late 2020, wiping off more than a combined $1 trillion from the country's biggest companies. There are now signs that the central government is softening its stance towards internet titans like Alibaba , in a move that could prove positive for Chinese tech stocks. "The regulatory headwinds that we had in the past two years … that's now becoming from a headwind to a tailwind," George Efstathopoulos, portfolio manager at Fidelity International, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Alibaba announced a major reorganization, looking to split its company into six business units, in an initiative "designed to unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness." Over the past two years, China's government has often railed against the "disorderly expansion of capital" of tech firms that have grown into large conglomerates. Part of Alibaba's announcement noted that these splintered businesses could raise outside capital and even go public, seemingly heading in a contrary direction to Beijing's concerns. Efstathopoulos said that the move could indicate a green light from the upper echelons of the Chinese government. "You have senior leadership blessing for unlocking value, and, to me, that is a fantastic indication where we are now essentially moving from regulation not being the issue that it was," Efstathopoulos said.

Jack Ma's return

watch now

Economic growth in focus

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, reappeared in the public view in China for the first time in months. Alibaba then announced a huge reorganization of its business. Experts see the move as a signal that the Chinese government is softening its stance toward tech giants after a crackdown that began in late 2020. Jean Chung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In addition to warming to the domestic tech sector, China is also courting foreign business. Its economy has been battered over the past two years, thanks in part to the country's strict Covid policies and regulatory tightening. The government now aims for around 5% economic growth this year. To achieve that, it will need the help of private businesses — including the tech sector. "China is facing both weak economic growth and rising tech competition from the U.S. It's a pretty tough position to be in. So they need the economy to fire on all cylinders. Tough regulations on big tech platforms just doesn't make sense at this juncture," Linghao Bao, tech analyst at Trivium China, told CNBC via email.

Is China tech out of the woods yet?