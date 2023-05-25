Nvidia shares are up more than 25%. Here's how to play the stock even as it's skyrocketing

It may seem too late to jump into Nvidia — as the stock surged 25% a day after the company posted blockbuster earnings — but several investors say there's still time to get in. Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said he has been in the stock for about eight years. The trajectory is likely an upward one for Nvidia as demand for artificial intelligence chips grows over time, he added. "A lot of people don't invest that way, and they refuse to look at this as a decade-long story," Brown said on CNBC's " Halftime Report " Thursday. That means, you can still buy it — especially if you're in for the long run. Indeed, Cerity Partners' chief equity strategist Jim Lebenthal said he hasn't owned the stock. He said he wouldn't jump in immediately on Thursday, since the price is so high. "But on any dip, and I'm not going to be holding out for long — we got to start building the position," Lebenthal added. NVDA 1D mountain Nvidia shares He encouraged others who also don't currently own shares to take their time in starting to build their positions. Dollar-cost averaging, for instance, allows investors to buy into a position incrementally over time, regardless of the price. This way, they aren't waiting for the price to crash before investing. Jason Snipe, principal of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said that for those who do have the stock, it's a name to keep holding. "You hold it, you own it and let it ride," he said. "It's always prudent when a stock moves as much as it already has … to take something off the table. "However, when I look at the upside going forward for this type of stock and what they're doing — they own 90% of the market share as it relates to that generative AI business — that will always be maintained. There will probably be some price pressure going forward. But I do think this is a name to hold," Snipe continued.