Here's the 'most likely scenario' for when student loan payments could restart — and how to prepare

Borrowers may be down to their last few months without a student loan payment.

The Supreme Court could announce its decision on the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan any day, and the U.S. Department of Education has braced borrowers to be ready for the bills to resume 60 days after that or by the end of August, at the latest.

"The most likely scenario is repayment restarts in September," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, also said lenders are actively preparing for the bills to restart in September.

While the Biden administration has extended the pandemic-era payment pause on federal student loans several times, experts say another prolongment is unlikely now that the national and public health emergencies have ended.

Readjusting your budget to include a student loan payment again may not be easy. The average bill is about $400 a month. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to be more prepared.

Here are three of them.