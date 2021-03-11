Student loan forgiveness is now tax-free. What that means for borrowers if Biden cancels the debt

Student loan forgiveness is now tax-free, thanks to a provision included in the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday.

Formerly, any student loan debt canceled by the government was considered taxable and levied at the borrower's normal income tax rate.

Advocates and borrowers hope the change will remove an obstacle in the way of the president canceling the debt.

Biden says he's in support of $10,000 in student loan forgiveness, but he's under mounting pressure from members of his own party, advocates and borrowers to go further and cancel $50,000 per borrower.

Before the relief bill passed, either forgiveness plan would have hit borrowers with a big tax bill.

According to a rough estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, $10,000 in cancellation would trigger an extra $2,000 in taxes for the average borrower. If $50,000 per borrower was canceled, the average person would have to write the IRS a check for $10,000.

The Covid relief bill ends this policy, and any student debt forgiven will no longer impact a borrower's tax liability. The provision will last through 2025, but it could be extended or become permanent.

"This will pave the way for President Biden to provide real relief to student borrowers without fearing they'll receive a huge tax bill they cannot afford," said Ashley Harrington, federal advocacy director at the Center for Responsible Lending, in a statement.