Meet the student loan borrowers refusing to pay their debt, hoping Biden will forgive it

Sanders Fabares Source: Sanders Faberes

An education shouldn't cost a quarter of a million dollars. Rebekah Valorn student loan striker

Advocates say that borrowers were already struggling prior to the public health crisis — with more than 1 in 4 borrowers in delinquency or default — and that after nearly a year of record-high unemployment levels, that pain has only worsened. The vast majority — or around 90% — of federal student loan borrowers have taken advantage of the government's option to pause their monthly payments during the coronavirus pandemic, data shows. And in a recent Pew survey, 6 in 10 borrowers said it would be difficult for them to start repaying their student loans again in the coming month. Proponents also point out that it's people of color bearing the brunt of the student loan crisis, and it's also Black and Latino Americans who've suffered most from the coronavirus pandemic. An aide for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said cancelling student debt would make the biggest strides toward narrowing the racial wealth gap since the Civil Rights movement. Jenny Lezan of Naperville, Illinois, said she's tired of people describing student loan borrowers — and those asking for forgiveness — as lazy or irresponsible. "We're hard-working individuals who just didn't have the intergenerational wealth that allowed us to go to college without debt," said Lezan, 35, who's also joined the strike. She was raised in Chicago's West Side by a single mother who worked as a housekeeper. She never met her father. "My mother believed going to college would break the cycle of trauma and poverty we were in," Lezan said.

Jenny Lezan Source: Jenny Lezan

Lezan ended up attending Benedictine University and the Art Institute of Illinois Chicago, one of the for-profit schools that has come under fire for misleading students about its program and career outcomes. She owes more than $270,000 in student loans. A well-paying job has been hard to find. Last year, working as an adjunct professor and freelancer, she made $28,000. "Being Hispanic and a woman, I'm up against additional obstacles," she said. Many are skeptical that a group of people refusing to pay their loans will lead to any big societal changes. "It isn't the first time student loan borrowers have said that they were going on a student debt strike, demanding student loan forgiveness," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "It didn't change anything then, and it won't change anything now." Critics also point out that borrowers who default on their student loans face lasting financial consequences. "They might find it difficult to rent an apartment or qualify for new debt, including credit cards, auto loans and mortgages," Kantrowitz said. "They might find it difficult to get a job that requires a security clearance or background check."