Covid live updates: Pfizer vaccine works against U.K. strain; Biden to boost virus policy on first day in office

Bottles of Tide detergent, a Procter & Gamble product, are displayed for sale in a pharmacy on July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Procter & Gamble raised its fiscal 2021 outlook for the second consecutive quarter as the pandemic continues to fuel higher demand for its cleaning products and shaving and styling products, reports CNBC's Amelia Lucas.

The Tide owner now expects sales growth of 5% to 6% in fiscal 2021, up from its prior outlook of 3% to 4% growth. It also forecast adjusted earnings will rise 8% to 10%, up from the previous target of 5% to 8%.

P&G reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, up from $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 8% to $19.75 billion, topping expectations of $19.27 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, also rose 8%.

—Melodie Warner