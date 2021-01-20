Covid live updates: Pfizer vaccine works against U.K. strain; Biden to boost virus policy on first day in office

LIVE UPDATES
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office Wednesday, ushering in a new administration and fresh coronavirus policies as the country faces nearly 3,000 virus deaths a day. Biden plans to sign 17 executive orders in the first few hours of his tenure, including orders that will launch a "100 Days Masking Challenge," will see the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization, and will bolster key Covid-19 personnel. The Biden administration will face a tall order to slow infection rates and speed up the national vaccine rollout.
The U.S. is recording at least 199,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,960 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Procter & Gamble raised its fiscal 2021 outlook for the second consecutive quarter as the pandemic continues to fuel higher demand for its cleaning products and shaving and styling products, reports CNBC's Amelia Lucas.
The Tide owner now expects sales growth of 5% to 6% in fiscal 2021, up from its prior outlook of 3% to 4% growth. It also forecast adjusted earnings will rise 8% to 10%, up from the previous target of 5% to 8%.
P&G reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, up from $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 8% to $19.75 billion, topping expectations of $19.27 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, also rose 8%.
UnitedHealth topped fourth-quarter earnings estimates, Reuters reports.
The health insurer's results were helped in part by lower medical costs as more people put off elective surgeries because hospitals needed to make room for Covid-19 patients and patients were fearful of contracting the virus.
UnitedHealth said its profit was impacted by a recovery in demand for health-care services and rise in costs related to its programs to make coronavirus testing and treatment more available to its customers, according to Reuters.
The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to be just as effective against a rapidly spreading variant that was first discovered in the U.K., according to a study conducted by the two companies.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7, has an unusually high number of mutations and is associated with more efficient and rapid transmission. It had led to concerns about the effectiveness of Covid vaccines against it.
However, research published on preprint server bioRxiv indicated "no biologically significant difference in neutralization activity" between the laboratory tests on B.1.1.7 and the original strain of the coronavirus. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
