Democrats' $50,000 student loan forgiveness plan would make 36 million borrowers debt-free

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other Democratic legislators on Thursday, introduced a resolution again calling on the White House to forgive $50,000 in student debt for all borrowers by executive action.

"During a time of historic and overlapping crises, which are disproportionately impacting communities of color, we must do everything in our power to deliver real relief to the American people, lift up our struggling economy and close the racial wealth gap," Schumer said in a statement.

"Democrats are committed to big, bold action, and this resolution to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt is one of the strongest steps the president can take to achieve these goals.

The resolution, first made in the Senate last year, was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Although Biden has expressed hesitation about cancelling student debt through executive action, and didn't include any debt forgiveness in his outline for another $1.9 trillion stimulus package, he is under mounting pressure from members of his own party to take action.

Tens of millions of borrowers are also looking to the new president to ease some of their debt burden. On the campaign trail, Biden vowed to forgive some of their loans. Around 3 in 4 Americans support $10,000 in student loan forgiveness, according to the latest College Investor survey.

"We took to heart his promise to make it a core priority," said Nate Wlodarchak, 37, a Denver-area scientist who studies tuberculosis and owes around $12,000.

Here's who would benefit the most from $50,000 in student loan forgiveness.