Violet Helsing, of Boulder, looks at a display of Clorox while shopping at McGuckin Hardware in Boulder on March 13, 2030.

Bleach maker Clorox raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts as the pandemic continued to fuel demand for cleaning and disinfecting products, Reuters reports.

Households continued to step up their cleaning regimens as Covid-19 cases surged over the holidays. The recent appearance of new, more easily transmissible variants of the virus added to demand for the company's bleaches, wipes and cleaners, according to Reuters.

Clorox factories have been running around the clock since the start of the pandemic, Reuters said, and the company has been turning to third-party suppliers to keep up with demand.

The company now expects fiscal 2021 organic sales between 10% to 13% growth, compared with a prior estimate of a 5% to 9% increase, the wire service reported. Clorox also expects full-year earnings of between $8.05 and $8.25 per share, up from the prior guidance of $7.70 to $7.95 a share.

—Terri Cullen