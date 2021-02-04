Covid live updates: UK to study if using different Covid vaccines for first and second dose works

LIVE UPDATES
The number of new global Covid cases is starting to ease, even with the discovery of new, highly infectious variants first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. "This is important because people are scared when they hear mutations and mutants and variants," said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organization's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit. "We cannot let our guard down. We cannot let up." The WHO warns that uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could prolong the global economic recovery. It is calling on wealthier countries to share a portion of their pre-ordered doses for redistribution to poorer countries.
The U.S. is recording at least 136,900 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,000 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Yum Brands topped Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates although dining-room closures slowed the recovery in its international markets.
Yum reported fourth-quarter net income of $332 million, or $1.08 per share, as net sales rose 3% to $1.74 billion.
Taco Bell was Yum's only brand to see positive same-store sales growth during the quarter. KFC and Pizza Hut both reported same-store sales declines, despite strong growth in the U.S.
The company declined to provide its financial targets for fiscal 2021, citing the uncertain environment caused by the pandemic.
—Amelia Lucas
U.S. initial jobless claims were less than expected last week as the nation's Covid vaccine rollout gains momentum.
First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 779,000 for the week ended Jan. 30, below the 830,000 claims estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox. This was the lowest week for claims since Nov. 28.
—Melodie Warner
Bleach maker Clorox raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts as the pandemic continued to fuel demand for cleaning and disinfecting products, Reuters reports.
Households continued to step up their cleaning regimens as Covid-19 cases surged over the holidays. The recent appearance of new, more easily transmissible variants of the virus added to demand for the company's bleaches, wipes and cleaners, according to Reuters.
Clorox factories have been running around the clock since the start of the pandemic, Reuters said, and the company has been turning to third-party suppliers to keep up with demand.
The company now expects fiscal 2021 organic sales between 10% to 13% growth, compared with a prior estimate of a 5% to 9% increase, the wire service reported. Clorox also expects full-year earnings of between $8.05 and $8.25 per share, up from the prior guidance of $7.70 to $7.95 a share.
—Terri Cullen
Dubai has imposed strict new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and is defending its pandemic response strategy after a surge in cases.
Record-breaking infection rates since the start of January have forced Dubai to introduce new capacity cuts and open hours reductions for some businesses, after being a hotspot for tourists while new virus variants were spreading around the world. Authorities blamed "a marked increase in the number of violations of precautionary measures" for the new rules.
In the last week, the U.K. has suspended all UAE flights — the world's busiest international route. Meanwhile, Dubai on Wednesday banned its popular brunches, closing pubs and bars.
"The numbers have surged but the health system has managed to keep up with the numbers and take care of the sick," Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, deputy director of the Dubai Health Authority, told CNBC.
But some criticize Dubai's strategy. “What has happened in Dubai did not need to happen,” said Erin Bromage, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth who specializes in infection and immunology. “They have brought the virus in.”
—Natasha Turak and Dan Murphy
A trial is being launched in the U.K. to explore whether using different Covid-19 vaccines for the first and second doses works, in a bid to make nationwide vaccination programs more flexible.
The trial is being led by the University of Oxford and run by the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium and will evaluate the feasibility of using a different vaccine for the initial "prime" vaccination to the follow-up "booster" vaccination.
It is hoped the study will help policymakers to understand whether mixing different Covid vaccines could be a viable route to increasing the flexibility of vaccination programs and whether it could even boost the immune response.
"If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery, and could provide clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains," Matthew Snape, chief investigator on the trial and associate professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said on Thursday.
—Holly Ellyatt
Roche CEO Severin Schwan discusses the company's full-year 2020 earnings, the pharmaceutical giant's Covid-19 tests, and the outlook for the pandemic in 2021.